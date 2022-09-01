UrduPoint.com

Sindh Agriculture University Organizes Webinar On Floods

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Sindh Agriculture University organizes webinar on floods

Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam in collaboration with Centre for Business and Economic Research (CBER) and Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi Thursday organized a special webinar on "Floods 2022: Situation, Response, Blind Spots, and Way Forward".

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam in collaboration with Centre for business and Economic Research (CBER) and Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi Thursday organized a special webinar on "Floods 2022: Situation, Response, Blind Spots, and Way Forward".

Addressing the webinar, Chairman Higher education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said that the commission had created a sizable research fund to support evidence-based and solution-oriented research to address current and future natural disasters.

He said that the country's universities, researchers and experts had great responsibilities to open new doors to problem-oriented research, adding special decisions would be made for the students of all the universities in that regard.

Former Federal Secretary, Planning Commission Fazallilah Qureshi termed the floods as a national catastrophe but of different magnitude in different parts of the country .

Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri briefed about the status of current situation of the disaster and urged to introduce late varieties of different crops and short-duration crops in the country besides launching the farmers' guidance programmers.

He expressed his concern over loss of economic activity, future productions, missed opportunities and the limited capacity of human resources as a result of the current disaster.

Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad DR. Iqbal Ahmed Khan said that drainage was the main issue of Sindh due to its location and it required attention.

He suggested to include feeds of livestock in the relief items of the affected households.

Dr. Mubarik Ahmed from TDAP said that the agriculture losses to the country were huge and among other crops, some 80 percent of the cotton in Sindh and 100 percent of the crop in Balochistan were affected.

He warned that the disaster would result in reducing export and increase dependence on foods and seed imports.

Dr. Abdul Rehman talked about damages to cities and pointed toward increased incidences of domestic violence, child labor, and various forms of harassment that often slip from disaster response initiatives.

Naseer Memon said that the encroachment in the rural and urban areas was the cause of the flood-induced disaster and held weak institutional capacity and lack of political will was responsible for that.

Dr. Shereen Narejo, Former Chairperson of Sindh Planning, and Development Department said that the issue of population growth was often missed in climate discourse and emphasized that the disaster was our collective problem and required collective action.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Balochistan Business Agriculture Tando Jam Mukhtar Ahmed HEC Cotton All From Institute Of Business Administration University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Israel's Lapid Urges Citizens to Stay Away From Pi ..

Israel's Lapid Urges Citizens to Stay Away From Pilgrim City of Uman in Ukraine ..

3 minutes ago
 Blinken, EU Counterpart Discuss Afghanistan Crisis ..

Blinken, EU Counterpart Discuss Afghanistan Crisis, Global Health - US State Dep ..

3 minutes ago
 21 criminals including 7 POs held

21 criminals including 7 POs held

3 minutes ago
 MNA visits rain hit areas of Rural taluka

MNA visits rain hit areas of Rural taluka

3 minutes ago
 Deripaska's Foundation Launches Program to Boost R ..

Deripaska's Foundation Launches Program to Boost Russian Scientific Potential

3 minutes ago
 IESCO inks contract with KT-Kaifa for implementati ..

IESCO inks contract with KT-Kaifa for implementation of AMI project

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.