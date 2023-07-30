Open Menu

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Visits Kashmore-Kandhkot, Jacobabad, Sukkur And Ghotki Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2023 | 10:30 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday visited Kashmore-Kandhkot, Jacobabad, Sukkur and Ghotki districts on Sunday.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah visited Kashmore-Kandhkot district to review Guddu barrage, under construction Kandhkot-Ghotki Bridge and the law and order of the entire district.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also inspected the water level at Guddu Barrage.

While briefing the Sindh Chief Minister, Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro said that the irrigation department has strengthened all the protective Bunds in Sindh.

He said that currently 4 lakh 67 thousand 457 cusecs of water is passing through Guddu barrage, there is pressure from some sides but the situation is under control, he added and further said the Irrigation Department has made better arrangements for the flood situation.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also visited the bridge site to review the work of Kandhkot Ghotki Bridge After that, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited the site of under construction Kandhkot -Ghotki Bridge on River Indus to review its work. The work is stopped due to non-receipt of NOC from NHA.

Briefing the chief minister on behalf of the administration, DC Kashmore-Kandhkot said that the length of the bridge is 15 km, which is the longest bridge to be built on the river Indus, the work of Ghotki Kandhkot bridge will be started soon.

Sindh Chief Minister directed the works & services department to speed up the work of the bridge.

Besides, The Sindh Chief Minister reached the SSP office Kashmore-Kandhkot to review the law and order situation in the district and presided over a meeting.

Sindh Ministers Jam Khan Shoro, Mir Shabbir Ali Bajarani and Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Mir Aijaz Khan Jakhrani, IG Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Commissioner Larkana Ghanwor Ali Leghari, DIG Sukkur Range and DIG Police Larkana Range and DC Kashmore-Kandhkot also attended the meeting.

Talking to the media,Sindh Chief Minister said that the notorious dacoits Janu Indar and Somar Shar have been sent to hell.

He said modern weapons have been recovered from the dacoits. He also said, I am ready to provide more facilities to the police, but I want the Sindh province to be free from dacoits.

He also said the police personnel conducting operations against dacoits will be commended.

Sindh Chief Minister said that the construction of Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge will destroy the criminal elements.

He said sofar 10 people are under the control of bandits, they will be recovered soon.

He further said that the restoring law and order is our responsibility, I will consider it as my success when people here feel safe.

