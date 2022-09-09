Sindh CM, US Counselor Derek discuss flood devastations, humanitarian aid

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his meeting with a U.S delegation led by Counselor of the U.S. Department of State Derek Chollet said that the unprecedented heavy rains and hill torrents have created a first ever serious humanitarian crisis in the province that has affected 10.48 million people of them 600,000 have been shifted to camps

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his meeting with a U.S delegation led by Counselor of the U.S. Department of State Derek Chollet said that the unprecedented heavy rains and hill torrents have created a first ever serious humanitarian crisis in the province that has affected 10.48 million people of them 600,000 have been shifted to camps.

The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by provincial ministers, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Saeed Ghani, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput and secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, said a statement on Friday.

The chief minister told the visiting guest that normally the province received 60 mm in July, but we received 245 mm- means 307 percent more rainfall.

"In August against 57 mm normal rains we received 344 mm - means 517 percent more rainfall," he said and added the highest precipitation of 1,764 mm was recorded at Padidan, of district Naushehroferoze, therefore out of 140,914 square kilometer areas of the province, 21,691.7 square kilometer were inundated.

"If the populated area out of the province is counted out of 66,549 square kilometers 12,541.6 square kilometers are inundated due to unprecedented rains.

Talking about losses he said that over 600 people have died, 9000 injured, 118,828 cattle perished, 10.

48 million population affected, 6.28 displaced, 576,121 shifted to 1,732 relief camps.

He added that 1.54 million houses have been damaged and 3.27 million acre crops damaged.

Counselor Derek Chollet during his meeting with the CM offered condolence to the to the families of those who have lost their loved ones in the devastating floods.

He also reaffirmed that the United States remains steadfast in the support for the affected communities of Pakistan.

Counselor Derek said that the United States was closely following the flood situation in Sindh and other parts of the country.

"We have committed $30 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance to support the people and communities that have been affected by the severe flooding in the country," he said and added that was in addition to the $1.1 million in grant support to ensure direct assistance to help mitigate and prevent the effects of future floods caused by climate change.

Derek said that overall US grants came to 53.1 million for Pakistan.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah thanked the Counselor Derek and said that the people of Sindh and the people of Pakistan in general are highly grateful and appreciate the timely support from the people of the United States of America in these testing times.