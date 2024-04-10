Sindh Governor, Mayor Offer Eid Prayer At Gulshan-e-Jinnah
Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2024 | 12:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori and Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayer here at Gulshan-e-Jinnah (old Polo Ground) on Wednesday.
Along with other prominent personalities, Governor Sindh and Karachi Mayor also extended Eid greetings to each other.
After Eid prayer, Kamran Khan Tessori and Barrister Murtaza Wahab also interacted with media persons.
A large number of people including political personalities, high officials and foreign diplomats stationed in Metropolis also offered Eid prayer at Gulshan-e-Jinnah.
Strict security measures were adopted to maintain peace in the city. Police, Rangers and other law enforcing agencies' officials remain alert to during the prayer.
