Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Rashid Minhas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the families of martyrs are the pride of the nation.

He expressed his deep reverence for the families of those, who sacrificed their lives for the country, remarking that it was an honor to serve them.

"I salute the brave sons of the nation," said Governor Tessori during his visit to the home of Shaheed Pilot Rashid Minhas (Nishan-e-Haider), where he met the family to pay his tribute.

During the visit, Shaheed Rashid Minhas' brother said that the Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori was the first governor, who had visited their home. In response, the Governor remarked that the nation’s brave son, Rashid Minhas, thwarted enemy designs and embraced martyrdom with honor. He said, “The sacrifice of Shaheed Rashid Minhas for the nation serves as a beacon of light for the younger generation. He is a son this nation is proud of.”

Later, while talking the media persons, the Governor Tessori said, "Today, we commemorate the martyrs of the Pakistan Air Force.

I came here to offer my tribute to the family of Shaheed Rashid Minhas." He praised the family for raising such a valiant son, who brought everlasting glory to the country. Tessori also emphasized that Pakistan had no shortage of those willing to sacrifice their lives for the country, and every citizen was ready to defend the nation with unwavering faith.

The Governor paid tribute to the Pakistan Air Force, highlighting their role in preparing young men, who guard the nation's skies with their lives. "No one can dare cast an evil eye on a country that has such brave families," he asserted.

Speaking on the country's economic challenges, he praised the efforts of the Prime Minister and the Army Chief, acknowledging their dedication to steering Pakistan out of its economic crisis. He noted that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would soon stabilize Pakistan’s economy.

The Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori also visited the grave of Shaheed Rashid Minhas, where he laid a wreath and offered fateha for the martyr.