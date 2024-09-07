Open Menu

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori Visits Residence Of Shaheed Pilot Rashid Minhas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2024 | 11:49 PM

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Rashid Minhas

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the families of martyrs are the pride of the nation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the families of martyrs are the pride of the nation.

He expressed his deep reverence for the families of those, who sacrificed their lives for the country, remarking that it was an honor to serve them.

"I salute the brave sons of the nation," said Governor Tessori during his visit to the home of Shaheed Pilot Rashid Minhas (Nishan-e-Haider), where he met the family to pay his tribute.

During the visit, Shaheed Rashid Minhas' brother said that the Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori was the first governor, who had visited their home. In response, the Governor remarked that the nation’s brave son, Rashid Minhas, thwarted enemy designs and embraced martyrdom with honor. He said, “The sacrifice of Shaheed Rashid Minhas for the nation serves as a beacon of light for the younger generation. He is a son this nation is proud of.”

Later, while talking the media persons, the Governor Tessori said, "Today, we commemorate the martyrs of the Pakistan Air Force.

I came here to offer my tribute to the family of Shaheed Rashid Minhas." He praised the family for raising such a valiant son, who brought everlasting glory to the country. Tessori also emphasized that Pakistan had no shortage of those willing to sacrifice their lives for the country, and every citizen was ready to defend the nation with unwavering faith.

The Governor paid tribute to the Pakistan Air Force, highlighting their role in preparing young men, who guard the nation's skies with their lives. "No one can dare cast an evil eye on a country that has such brave families," he asserted.

Speaking on the country's economic challenges, he praised the efforts of the Prime Minister and the Army Chief, acknowledging their dedication to steering Pakistan out of its economic crisis. He noted that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would soon stabilize Pakistan’s economy.

The Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori also visited the grave of Shaheed Rashid Minhas, where he laid a wreath and offered fateha for the martyr.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shortage Prime Minister Army Governor Martyrs Shaheed Visit Young Rashid Family Media

Recent Stories

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes ..

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas

42 seconds ago
 Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad fro ..

Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9

45 seconds ago
 Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

22 minutes ago
 PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

22 minutes ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

22 minutes ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

22 minutes ago
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

22 minutes ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

27 minutes ago
 Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

27 minutes ago
 Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony

Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony

23 minutes ago
 Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases re ..

Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases reported

23 minutes ago
 Series of public hearings continues in Lesco regio ..

Series of public hearings continues in Lesco region

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan