- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Rashid Minhas
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori Visits Residence Of Shaheed Pilot Rashid Minhas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2024 | 11:49 PM
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the families of martyrs are the pride of the nation
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the families of martyrs are the pride of the nation.
He expressed his deep reverence for the families of those, who sacrificed their lives for the country, remarking that it was an honor to serve them.
"I salute the brave sons of the nation," said Governor Tessori during his visit to the home of Shaheed Pilot Rashid Minhas (Nishan-e-Haider), where he met the family to pay his tribute.
During the visit, Shaheed Rashid Minhas' brother said that the Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori was the first governor, who had visited their home. In response, the Governor remarked that the nation’s brave son, Rashid Minhas, thwarted enemy designs and embraced martyrdom with honor. He said, “The sacrifice of Shaheed Rashid Minhas for the nation serves as a beacon of light for the younger generation. He is a son this nation is proud of.”
Later, while talking the media persons, the Governor Tessori said, "Today, we commemorate the martyrs of the Pakistan Air Force.
I came here to offer my tribute to the family of Shaheed Rashid Minhas." He praised the family for raising such a valiant son, who brought everlasting glory to the country. Tessori also emphasized that Pakistan had no shortage of those willing to sacrifice their lives for the country, and every citizen was ready to defend the nation with unwavering faith.
The Governor paid tribute to the Pakistan Air Force, highlighting their role in preparing young men, who guard the nation's skies with their lives. "No one can dare cast an evil eye on a country that has such brave families," he asserted.
Speaking on the country's economic challenges, he praised the efforts of the Prime Minister and the Army Chief, acknowledging their dedication to steering Pakistan out of its economic crisis. He noted that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would soon stabilize Pakistan’s economy.
The Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori also visited the grave of Shaheed Rashid Minhas, where he laid a wreath and offered fateha for the martyr.
Recent Stories
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas
Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr
Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’
Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day
Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts
Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony
Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases reported
Series of public hearings continues in Lesco region
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 945 seconds ago
-
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs22 minutes ago
-
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr22 minutes ago
-
Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed22 minutes ago
-
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO22 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’22 minutes ago
-
Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day27 minutes ago
-
Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony23 minutes ago
-
Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases reported23 minutes ago
-
Series of public hearings continues in Lesco region23 minutes ago
-
President Zardari vows to ensure free education for all children23 minutes ago
-
Lesco collects over Rs 3.077m from 184 defaulters23 minutes ago