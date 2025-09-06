Sindh Governor Visits Quaid's Mausoleum On Defence Day
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2025 | 02:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori visited the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah to pay respects on the Defence Day, here on Saturday.
He laid a wreath, recited Fateha and wrote his impressions in the guest book.
He also prayed for the prosperity and development of the country.
Opposition Leader in Sindh Ali Khursidi was also present on the occasion.
