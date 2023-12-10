Open Menu

Sindh Govt Committed To Strictly Implement Labour, Trade Union Laws: Ahmed Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Sindh govt committed to strictly implement labour, trade union laws: Ahmed Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Sindh Minister for Information, Minority Affairs and Social Security Muhammad Ahmad Shah on Sunday said that the provincial government was committed to strictly implementing the labour and trade union laws.

He was addressing a conference on "Domestic Child Labour in Pakistan" and the launching of the study on Domestic Child Labour in Pakistan by Chairperson Human Rights Commission Sindh (HRCS), Iqbal Ahmed Detho at a hotel here.

The conference was organized by HRCS in collaboration with FRIEDRICH EBERT STIFTUNG Pakistan (FES Pakistan).

Ahmad Shah said that our civil society and every educated person has to play due role to discourage and end child labour.

He said that the Sindh government has taken the lead in enacting laws to protect the rights of the downtrodden sections of the society to help them.

In response to a question, Ahmad Shah said that funds have been released by the Sindh government for the repair of all the schools that were affected during the floods in the province.

On this occasion, Consul General of Germany in Karachi Ruediger Lotz, Senator Taj Haider, Chairperson HRCS Iqbal Ahmad Detho, Secretary Labor Sindh Shariq Ahmed, DIG Training Sindh Police, Faizullah Korrejo, ILO Pakistan Sagheer Bukhari, UNICEF Mehwish, Rida Tahir, Habibuddin Junadi, Abdullah Dayo and Friedrich Ebert STIFTUNG (FES Pakistan)

Country Director Dr. Niels Hegewisch also spoke.

The speakers said that the minimum age of a worker whether he is working at home or in a factory should be 18 years as per international convention.

Earlier, the first session of the conference was held on "The Labor Manifesto and Child Labour".

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Police Minority Civil Society Hotel Germany Ilo Lead Rida Sunday All Government Labour

Recent Stories

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

13 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

22 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

22 hours ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

22 hours ago
Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

22 hours ago
 Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

22 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

22 hours ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

22 hours ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

22 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan