Sindh govt committed to strictly implement labour, trade union laws: Ahmed Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Sindh Minister for Information, Minority Affairs and Social Security Muhammad Ahmad Shah on Sunday said that the provincial government was committed to strictly implementing the labour and trade union laws.

He was addressing a conference on "Domestic Child Labour in Pakistan" and the launching of the study on Domestic Child Labour in Pakistan by Chairperson Human Rights Commission Sindh (HRCS), Iqbal Ahmed Detho at a hotel here.

The conference was organized by HRCS in collaboration with FRIEDRICH EBERT STIFTUNG Pakistan (FES Pakistan).

Ahmad Shah said that our civil society and every educated person has to play due role to discourage and end child labour.

He said that the Sindh government has taken the lead in enacting laws to protect the rights of the downtrodden sections of the society to help them.

In response to a question, Ahmad Shah said that funds have been released by the Sindh government for the repair of all the schools that were affected during the floods in the province.

On this occasion, Consul General of Germany in Karachi Ruediger Lotz, Senator Taj Haider, Chairperson HRCS Iqbal Ahmad Detho, Secretary Labor Sindh Shariq Ahmed, DIG Training Sindh Police, Faizullah Korrejo, ILO Pakistan Sagheer Bukhari, UNICEF Mehwish, Rida Tahir, Habibuddin Junadi, Abdullah Dayo and Friedrich Ebert STIFTUNG (FES Pakistan)

Country Director Dr. Niels Hegewisch also spoke.

The speakers said that the minimum age of a worker whether he is working at home or in a factory should be 18 years as per international convention.

Earlier, the first session of the conference was held on "The Labor Manifesto and Child Labour".