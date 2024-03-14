Sindh Govt decides to activate Narcotics Control Unit of Excise Dept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Sindh government has decided to fully activate the Narcotics Control Unit of the Excise Department and to crack down on drug dealers starting next week across Sindh.

Senior Minister for Excise and Taxation, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon on Thursday visited the office of DG Excise and Taxation.

On this occasion, Sharjeel Memon gathered information about the problems from the office and officials and assured them of their resolution.

A high-level meeting was convened in the office of DG Excise and Taxation under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

Provincial Minister also received a detailed briefing regarding the performance of the Excise Department.

During the meeting, Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon instructed the full activation of the intelligence unit of the Excise and Taxation Department. He emphasized that the Narcotics Control Unit of the Excise Department should be fully activated and utilized, with strict action to be taken against drug dealers across Sindh starting from next week.

He emphasized the need for the eradication of all types of drugs, including ice, heroin, hashish, opium, and raw liquor.

He directed the activation of 16 teams of the Narcotics Control Unit in Karachi, emphasizing the inclusion of young veterans from the Excise Department in these teams.

The meeting also decided to link the renewal of vehicles with the payment of excise duty. Additionally, it was suggested

that route permits for vehicles should also be contingent upon tax payment. In this regard, Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon instructed the Secretary Excise to draft a letter to the Secretary Transport, proposing mutual cooperation on this matter.

The senior minister was informed that fifty percent of the tax-defaulting vehicles are commercial vehicles.

He emphasized that no vehicle would be allowed to leave the showroom without registration. He further stated that amendments to the law would soon be made, leading to new legislation.

Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon also addressed the issue of additional charges assigned to officers in the Excise Department, directing the immediate withdrawal of these charges from the relevant officers.

He also directed for actions to be taken against illegal liquor stores and for measures to be implemented to prevent casualties resulting from illegal liquor consumption.