Sindh, KP Following In Punjab CM's Footsteps By Lowering Roti Price: Azma
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Bokhari said on Sunday that Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial governments were following in footsteps of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz by reducing the price of roti and naan in their respective provinces.
She said Maryam Nawaz Sharif had become a 'Brand of Pakistan'. Under the seasoned leadership of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, she was gaining extensive experience of running the government affairs, the information minister added. Whichever project Maryam Nawaz launches in Punjab, other provinces are compelled to follow suit, she added.
Azma Bokhari expressed her astonishment that the province, which was short of revenue to pay even salaries, was bent of extending suggestions to the Punjab government. The minister alleged that PTI founder's Sehat Card was a 'fraud card' project, as strange tales of corruption were seen in this project.
The Punjab government, after making improvements in the 'Sehat Card', is going to launch it afresh. Barrister Saif, instead of displaying his abilities and skills in Punjab, should show them in KP. He should also impart wisdom and awareness to his chief minister, Azma added.
