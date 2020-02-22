UrduPoint.com
Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Patafi holds an open katchery

Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Patafi on Saturday held an open katchery in line with the directives of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, at the Government Boys Secondary Education Center Block-F North Nazimabad near Dr. Ziauddin Hospital here

Secretary to Government of Sindh for Livestock and Fisheries Department Kazi Ijaz Mehsar, Deputy Commissioner, SSP District Central and other officers of the department were present on the occasion.

Bari Patafi also asked the Deputy Commissioner Central to list the Names of the officers in attendance and absent at the open katchery.

He said that such open katcheries are being organized all over the province.

Officers of all departments should take immediate steps to address the public complaints and issues, he added.

The Minister said that report of the public issues along with the details would be sent to the Chief Minister of Sindh to resolve the issues promptly and quickly.

On this occasion, he inquired about the progress on issues raised by the people in the previous open katchery.

He said "Solving the problems of the people and providing them with facilities is the top priority of the Sindh government".

It should be noted that a large number of people from Karachi, especially Central District of Karachi, participated in an open katchery.

