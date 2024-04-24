Sindh Minister Orders Operation After Attack On Police In Ghotki
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 11:16 PM
Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, has taken notice of the attack on Ghotki police picket by unknown culprits, resulting in claiming life of a police officer
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, has taken notice of the attack on Ghotki police picket by unknown culprits, resulting in claiming life of a police officer.
Two other policemen and citizen were also abducted by outlaws in Jacobabad.
According to spokesman, the Home Minister has contacted the DIGPs of Sukkur and Larkana, and sought immediate details besides issued instructions for a targeted operation to recover the abducted police officers and citizen.
He also directed the concerned officials for taking all possible measures to enhance intelligence and use technology to make the operation effective.
Recent Stories
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'
FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE
Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update
Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros
Osaka seals first win on clay since 2022 in Madrid
Earthquake jolts Karachi
TikTok to fight US ban law in courts
Anger among Ukrainians in Poland as Kyiv halts passport renewals
Police book youngster for abusing student for one year
British-Pakistani firm unveils $35 million luxury apartments for overseas Pakist ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE15 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts Karachi33 minutes ago
-
Police book youngster for abusing student for one year33 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 23 suspects, recover stolen money, phones32 minutes ago
-
Colorful cultural festival concludes at NUML32 minutes ago
-
Immunization awareness week kicks off in Balochistan32 minutes ago
-
Ministers visit Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital following roof collapse incident51 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices in petition against 'roti' price fixation56 minutes ago
-
Bank employees deprived of Rs 1m at gunpoint52 minutes ago
-
Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar56 minutes ago
-
ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities56 minutes ago
-
PFA discards Gutka harmful for human health51 minutes ago