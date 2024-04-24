Open Menu

Sindh Minister Orders Operation After Attack On Police In Ghotki

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 11:16 PM

Sindh minister orders operation after attack on police in Ghotki

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, has taken notice of the attack on Ghotki police picket by unknown culprits, resulting in claiming life of a police officer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, has taken notice of the attack on Ghotki police picket by unknown culprits, resulting in claiming life of a police officer.

Two other policemen and citizen were also abducted by outlaws in Jacobabad.

According to spokesman, the Home Minister has contacted the DIGPs of Sukkur and Larkana, and sought immediate details besides issued instructions for a targeted operation to recover the abducted police officers and citizen.

He also directed the concerned officials for taking all possible measures to enhance intelligence and use technology to make the operation effective.

Related Topics

Sindh Attack Police Technology Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Ghotki All

Recent Stories

Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under ..

Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy ..

Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'

15 minutes ago
 FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rain ..

FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE

15 minutes ago
 Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after w ..

Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe

15 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update

15 minutes ago
 Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn e ..

Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros

15 minutes ago
Osaka seals first win on clay since 2022 in Madrid

Osaka seals first win on clay since 2022 in Madrid

16 minutes ago
 Earthquake jolts Karachi

Earthquake jolts Karachi

33 minutes ago
 TikTok to fight US ban law in courts

TikTok to fight US ban law in courts

33 minutes ago
 Anger among Ukrainians in Poland as Kyiv halts pas ..

Anger among Ukrainians in Poland as Kyiv halts passport renewals

33 minutes ago
 Police book youngster for abusing student for one ..

Police book youngster for abusing student for one year

33 minutes ago
 British-Pakistani firm unveils $35 million luxury ..

British-Pakistani firm unveils $35 million luxury apartments for overseas Pakist ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan