Sindh Rehabilitation Minister inaugurates Rescue 1122 satellite station DHA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation, Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman, Friday, inaugurated Satellite Station of Rescue 1122 at DHA Karachi Phase I to ensure provision of swift emergency services to residents of district south of the metropolis.

The Rescue 1122 Satellite station will provide rescue services in emergency situations of fire, building collapse, drowning and other accidents while two teams will be deputed at the sea shore to immediately respond to instance of sea drowning, the Rehabilitation Minister said while addressing the inaugural ceremony and later talking to the media.

Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman said that Rescue 1122 is the unified one window emergency response service that has provided rescue services in various types of emergencies. He informed that Rescue 1122 has responded to over 700000 medical emergencies, 1000 fire incidents, 60 building collapses and 180 cases of drowning.

The Rescue 1122 services were already in access of the residents of DHA Karachi but those would become swifter with presence of a state of the art satellite station in the locality, he said and added that a memorandum of understanding was also inked at the occasion to extend the cooperation and collaboration in handling the emergency cases.

Sindh government is determined to further capacity building of the Sindh Emergency Rescue Services to enhance its emergency response capabilities and we have to achieve many landmarks ahead, the minister said.

Pakistan People Party has always striven for welfare of the people and the drive for the progress and prosperity of the people is continue in leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he stated and added that CM Sindh led provincial government was working day and night to realize the vision of the Resilient Sindh.

Earlier, the Sindh Rehabilitation Minister Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman, along with administrator DHA Karachi Brigadier Rana Shahzad Shafi and official of rehabilitation department and Sindh Emergency Rescue Services, unveiled the plaque to inaugurate the Rescue 1122 Satellite Station.