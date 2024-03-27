Open Menu

Sir Syed Ahmed Khan Remembered On His Death Anniversay

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) World-renowned statesman, scholar, philosopher, poet, and educationist Sir Syed Ahmed Khan was remembered on his 126th death anniversary on Wednesday.

He was born in 1817, in Delhi, Sir Syed was regarded as the founder of modern Muslim education in the subcontinent. He devoted his life to the betterment of the Muslim community.

He was the founder of the Aligarh movement which was the base of Pakistan movement.

He established a scientific Society at Ghazipur in 1864, this Society was directed towards getting the translations of Western knowledge texts into urdu. He also started publishing Tahzib-ul-Akhlaq in 1870 to instill modern consciousness among the Muslims.

This was the main aim and spirit that led him to establish Madrasat-ul-Uloom, then Mohammedan Oriental College at Aligarh, which later grew into Aligarh Muslim University.

He died in 1898 in Aligarh, India.

