Six killed, 7 injured in different incidents during Eid holidays

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) At least six persons including a woman have lost their lives while seven others sustained injuries in different incidents that reported in various parts of Attock district during Eid holidays, police and hospital sources reported on Friday.

According to details, in the first incident, three teenager have lost their lives after swimming in the river Indus near Attock Khurd picnic spot.

Police and Rescue sources while giving details said that a 19-year-old Hussain Shah, an 18-year-old Waqar and 20 year-old Abdul Ghani went to river Indus for enjoying swimming in the first day of Eid holiday.

The ill-fated person Waqar went to deep water and could not maintain balance, while Abdul Ghani who was present there tried to rescue him but he could not survive due to unbalancing situation in the deep water. Observing his friends drowning, another fellow identified as Hussain, rushed in a desperate condition and jumped into the water to save the lives of friends but he also died after sometime during critical mission of saving lives of friends from the deep water.

Later, on receiving information, Rescue 1122 launched operation and retrieved the body of Hussain only till filing of this news report.

Moreover, a man also lost his life in Jabba water channel near Hakla-DI Khan Motorway in the limits of Jand Police station on Friday.

Police sources said that a 22 year-old Hammad went to water channel to enjoy bathing but he lost control and drowned. Later, local volunteers have retrieved the body and shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jand for necessary procedure. Similarly, a man died of burn injuries in Hazro Town of Attock district on Friday.

Rescue sources said that a 35 year-old Asad Ali an employee of CNG station burnt to death when the gas accumulated in the control room of gas station. He succumbed to burn injuries on way to hospital.

Meanwhile, a female has lost her life while saving her goats from a Karachi bound passenger train coming from Peshawar and crossing Shaheedabad area in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Friday.

Police sources said that a 40 year-old Maruf Jan was taking her goats to the grassy field along the railway line when suddenly, a train hit her when she was trying to save lives of goats. As a result, the ill-fated woman died on the spot.

In another incident, five persons including two kids were injured when two motorcyclists collided with each other

near Tarbella Chowk in the limits of Hazro Police station. The motorcyclists identified as Aftab and Zohaib also received critical head injuries near Torayali in the limits of Jand Police station. Respective Police stations have registered separate cases and launched further investigation.