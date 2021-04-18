UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SKMT Karachi To Open In 2023: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 04:20 PM

SKMT Karachi to open in 2023: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) Karachi would start functioning in the year 2023.

In a tweet, the prime minister said he visited the building site of SKMT Karachi which would have a number of diagnostic and treatment facilities.

"InshaAllah on target to open in 2023. It will be twice the size of SKMT Lahore and will be equipped with all the latest diagnostic and treatment facilities. It will serve Sindh and southern Balochistan," he tweeted.\867

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister SITE Sunday All

Recent Stories

DLD, Indian Consulate explore opportunities to str ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber highlights key CSR achievements in r ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan&#039;s presence in Expo 2020 manifestatio ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank operating profits increases b ..

1 hour ago

DP World explores quantum computing technology

1 hour ago

Emirates NBD, Etihad Credit Insurance sign agreeme ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.