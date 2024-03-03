Open Menu

Smartwatch Data Revolutionizes Depression Treatment: Study

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Smartwatch data revolutionizes depression treatment: Study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) A recent study indicates that smartwatches could play a significant role in improving the treatment of depression by providing valuable insights into symptoms beyond their traditional functions of tracking steps and sleep.

Joshua Curtiss, an assistant professor of applied psychology at Northeastern University in the US, highlights the potential of wearable technology in advancing precision medicine.

He explains that by analyzing passive sensor data from smartwatches, clinicians can better understand and tailor treatment for individual patients based on their unique symptoms.

The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, analyzed anonymized data from patients at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) who wore Empatica E3 wristbands.

These devices tracked various physiological indicators, such as sleep patterns, physical activity, heart rate variability, and movement.

Curtiss notes that changes in sleep patterns, physical activity levels, and social interactions can all be indicative of depression.

Smartwatches and smartphones equipped with sensors can effectively monitor these symptoms, offering clinicians’ valuable insights into their patients' mental health.

By examining data on text messaging app usage, clinicians can assess a patient's level of socialization, the study explained.

Curtiss emphasizes that this passive sensor data supplements clinical judgment and patient reports, providing a more comprehensive understanding of the individual's condition.

In clinical practice, this data can prompt important conversations between clinicians and patients. For instance, if the data indicates low physical activity, clinicians can explore potential causes such as fatigue or anhedonia (lack of enjoyment in life) with the patient.

While patient self-reports remain crucial, Curtiss acknowledges the limitations, such as under-reporting or over-reporting of symptoms.

Smartwatch data offers an additional source of information that complements traditional assessment methods, contributing to more personalized and effective depression treatment strategies.

Related Topics

Technology All From Depression

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

16 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

16 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

16 hours ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

16 hours ago
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

16 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

16 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

16 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

16 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

16 hours ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan