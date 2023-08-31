Open Menu

SMBBMU Holds Maiden Oral Health Research Conference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2023 | 10:41 PM

As many as 17 students from Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana presented their research papers at the maiden Oral Health Research Conference here on Thursday

Vice Chancellor SMBBMU Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah appreciated the students who participated in the conference, saying research should be the first priority as it creates new knowledge.

Professor Shah said that the university will ensure the publication of research papers in international journals, and the students whose research papers will be published in international journals will be given fifty thousand cash prize by the university.

Principal Chandka Medical College Prof. Dr. Zameer Ahmad Soomro congratulated the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) team for research on all fronts and the main work of the university.

Director of Research and ORIC Dr.

Mir Hassan Khoso said we have proved that our students are not less than any other university in the world by organizing a research poster competition and now in the research conference.

The first position was won by Yahya, the second position was won by Batul Khavor and Mehboob. While the third position was won by Muhammad Shoaib, Rizwan, Ali Ilyas, and Dr. Gruwor. The winning students were given awards and certificates along with a cash prize of ten thousand each by the Vice Chancellor.

The Vice-Chancellor SMBBMU also announced a cash prize of five thousand to all the students who presented their research papers at the research conference.

Dean Prof. Alam Ibrahim Siddiqui, Dean Prof. Yusuf Shah, Prof. Qaimuddin Prof. Saleem Sheikh, Professor Shabnam, Professor Anwar Shaikh, Professor Fahad Jibran, Chief Librarian Mumtaz Ali Burrio other officers, faculty, and students attended a conference in a large number.

