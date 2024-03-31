SNGPL cuts off another 182 connections over gas theft

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), during its ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, severed another 182 connections besides imposing Rs 10.7 million fine in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

According to SNGPL’s media affairs department, in Lahore, the regional team disconnected two connections on illegal use of gas while another three connections on use of compressor.

In Multan four connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas while another nine on use of compressor. The team also imposed fine of Rs 0.316 million against gas pilfers. In Rawalpindi, the regional team disconnected four connections on illegal use of gas. The team also imposed fine of Rs 0.14 million against gas pilfers.

In Peshawar and Karak, the company disconnected 123 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas and amount of Rs 8.

9 million against gas theft cases. In Sahiwal one connection was disconnected on illegal use of gas. In Gujrat, the team disconnected four connections on illegal use of gas.

In Faisalabad the team disconnected a connection on illegal use of gas while imposing fine of Rs 32,000 on gas pilfers. The regional team of Bahawalpur disconnected nine connections on illegal use of gas. In Marden 20 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas while imposing fine of Rs 1.305 against gas theft cases. In Gujranwala, the regional team disconnected two connections on illegal use of gas. The team also imposed fine of Rs 80,000 against gas pilfers.