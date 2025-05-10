SNGPL Disconnects Four Meters
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2025 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation and disconnected four more gas meters in various areas of the city.
According to the details, one meter was disconnected over use for commercial purposes. Two meters which were taken off by consumers were recovered. One meter which was tempered also removed.
The door-to-door checking of 32 consumers was carried out.
The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.
Recent Stories
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Students celebrate defence' victory against enemy aggression5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's missile attacks forced India to bow down : Makhdoom Saeed5 minutes ago
-
Historic unity across fronts: military, public, media, institutions stand as one5 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of martyr cops of Chamkani suicide attack offered5 minutes ago
-
KP CS condemns Chamakni suicide attack, pays tribute to martyred cops5 minutes ago
-
Flying drones, quadcopters banned under Section 14415 minutes ago
-
Operation Iron Wall: A historic success of Pakistan on all fronts15 minutes ago
-
Only Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water on table in any talks with India: Khawaja Asif25 minutes ago
-
Thousands rush to apply for PM's youth Laptop scheme as deadline looms25 minutes ago
-
Dacoit arrested in injured condition during encounter25 minutes ago
-
DC inspects Rs 2.55 billion ongoing road schemes25 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 181,120 cusecs water25 minutes ago