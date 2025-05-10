Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects Four Meters

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2025 | 05:40 PM

SNGPL disconnects four meters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation and disconnected four more gas meters in various areas of the city.

According to the details, one meter was disconnected over use for commercial purposes. Two meters which were taken off by consumers were recovered. One meter which was tempered also removed.

The door-to-door checking of 32 consumers was carried out.

The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.

