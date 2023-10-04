SNGPL disconnects more 133 connections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), in its ongoing crackdown against gas theft,

disconnected another 133 connections in Punjab, KP and Islamabad, imposing fine

worth Rs 17.048 million and 418 under billing cases processed.

According to a spokesman for the SNGPL, teams continued raids in Lahore, and disconnected a

connection on illegal use of gas and five connections were disconnected on the use of

compressor, 38 under billing cases processed while imposing a fine of Rs 5.

784 million booked

against gas theft and Rs 0.021 million booked against under billing.

In Bahawalpur 10, Multan 7 and Sheikhupura 17 connection were disconnected over violations.

The teams also took action against 44 violators in Peshawar, seven in Rawalpindi and 11 in Mardan.

The regional team disconnected eight meters in Gujranwala, three in Sargodha and one in Sialkot.

The company disconnected eight connections in Islamabad, four in Sahiwal and seven

in Fasalabad.