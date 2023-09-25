SNGPL finds another 111 illegal connections, fines Rs 2.6mln

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), during its ongoing gas theft crackdown, caught another 111 illegal connections in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad and imposed Rs. 2.698 million fine on the culprits

LAHORE,(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), during its ongoing gas theft crackdown, caught another 111 illegal connections in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad and imposed Rs.

2.698 million fine on the culprits.

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected three connections on illegal use of gas and another three for using compressor. In Bahawalpur, the regional team disconnected eight connections over the use of compressor, while another one was disconnected for consuming gas illegally.

The company also processed 42 under-billing cases.

The company disconnected 14 connections on illegal use of gas in Multan. The regional team imposed Rs. 9,000 fine on gas pilferers. In Sheikhupura, three connections were disconnected by the regional team.

In Peshawar, the company disconnected 21 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections.

The regional team also lodged one FIR against gas thieves. In Rawalpindi, the regional team disconnected seven gas connections and imposed Rs.

100,000 fine over gas theft. The SNGPL team detected 53 domestic under-billing cases in Mardan and imposed Rs 0.34 million fine.

In Sialkot, the company disconnected nine connections over the use of compressors and one commercial meter for under-billing.

ln Sargodha, 617 under-billing cases were processed and three meters were disconnected over the use of compressors. Also eight connections were disconnected over illegal use of gas and Rs 1.26 million fine was imposed.

The regional team in Gujranwala detected 149 under-billing cases, disconnected six meters and imposed Rs. 875,000 fine.

In Gujrat, five connections were disconnected over illegal use of gas.

The company disconnected eight connections over illegal use of gas in Islamabad. In Sahiwal, six connections were disconnected over illegal use of connection. The regional team in Faisalabad processed 20 under-billing cases, disconnected two connections over illegal use of gas and another four over use of compressors. Rs 72,000 fine was also imposed on gas pilferers.