SNGPL Intensifies Efforts Against Gas Theft

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has ramped up its operation against gas theft, disconnecting 36 connections that were diverting gas illegally to other consumers.

The task force has also seized a substantial number of compressors from the region.

According to Shahid Akram, the spokesperson of SNGPL, the operation also resulted in the confiscation of 42 meters that had been unlawfully relocated to different locations.

Legal action has been initiated against the individuals found to be involved in the crime. Akram reiterated that the operation will persist until all illegal connections in the region are severed.

He said, the efforts of SNGPL underscore its commitment to curbing gas theft and ensuring fair distribution of resources among consumers.

