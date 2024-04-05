SNGPL Team Arrests 10 Individuals Involved In Gas Theft
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Task Force, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), conducted a successful operation against gas theft, resulting in the apprehension of 10 individuals caught red-handed committing the crime.
Shahid Akram, spokesperson for SNGPL, said that another operation was carried out at Prince Road, Bhara Kahu, uncovering illegal pipelines.
The crackdown was initiated following directives issued by Managing Director Amer Tufail, emphasizing the need for stringent measures against gas theft.
As a direct outcome of these efforts, a substantial number of gas meters were seized, effectively preventing the theft of millions of rupees worth of gas.
The operation revealed 10 direct bypass connections in the Bhara Kahu area alone, highlighting the significant financial losses incurred by the department due to gas theft.
In a proactive approach to safeguard gas installations and combat theft, SNGPL teams have been strategically deployed in various areas, including Taxila, Wah Cantt, Attock, Fateh Jang, Kohat, Murree, and Islamabad.
These teams, working closely with local law enforcement agencies and the FIA, are committed to taking stringent action against individuals involved in gas theft.
Through collaborative efforts and decisive action, SNGPL is steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the integrity of gas supply and protecting the interests of consumers and the company alike.
