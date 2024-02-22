Soomro Condolences Death Of Senior Journalist Nazeer Naji
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 02:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Newly elected Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Larkana and Coordinator to Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Thursday, expressed his heartfelt condolence on the passing away of senior Journalist and renowned columnist, Nazeer Naji.
Soomro while paying tributes to the journalistic services of late Nazir Naji remarked that the services of the late rendered in the field of journalism will always be remembered.
He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.
