Speakers pay homage for veteran journalists Masood Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The speakers at a condolence reference held on the third death anniversary of veteran journalist Masood Ahmed Malik here Thursday, demanded that the journalist fraternity needed to celebrate the achievements and sacrifices of senior journalists to make the younger generation acquainted with the legacy of professional media men.

The condolence reference was organized by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ)-Dastoor and Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalist (RIUJ)-Dastoor under the patronage of President PFUJ Dastoor Haji Muhammad Nawaz Raza to pay homage and respects to the late veteran journalist and former Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation Masood Ahmed Malik.

Addressing the reference, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader, Siddique Ul Farooq shared that he had a very close association with the deceased. He said, "I and Masood worked together for some time in PPI. I found him a thorough gentleman and professional who loved his profession like his passion." He said Malik had faced many hard times during the dictatorship regime but he remained steadfast and did not give up his ideology and stance for freedom of expression and democracy.

The young journalists had an opportunity to learn from the life and professional achievements of Masood Malik who always preferred his profession to personal interests, he added.

Former Federal Minister J. Salik also expressed his gratitude for the deceased journalist and said that the journalist community must own their seniors who had passed away and organize special symposiums and seminars or conferences to remember their achievements and give them their due share of acknowledgement. "I suggest that at least a hall of the National Press Club should be named after him as a token of appreciation and acknowledgement.

This will also make his children proud of their father on his achievements. It will also be a source of motivation for others", he expressed.

President National Press of Club, Islamabad Anwer Raza said late Masood Malik was man of caliber and letters who left very positive impacts on the field of reporting. "A dedicated gallery will be established in the Press Club's main hall with portraits of all stalwart and most senior journalists to give them their due share of acknowledgement. The portraits will also bear citation or inscription elaborating their career achievements and introduction for the visitors especially the young journalists." Senior Journalist Rashid Malik also paid tribute to the deceased senior journalist. He said Masood Malik as managing director APP managed the professional and administrative affairs of the institution with great humility and politeness. He also supported the workers for their betterment and acknowledged the working staff for their better performance.

Secretary National Press Club, Khalil Ahmed Raja also paid tribute to Masood Malik and said that the deceased also remained kind and humble towards his staff and subordinates. He was an institution and working with him enabled everyone around him to learn from his personality.

At the end, President PFUJ Dastoor, Haji Nawaz Raza thanked all the participants and paid his tribute to the veteran journalist.

The ceremony was attended by the sons of the deceased including Minhaj Masood, Mohid Masood, Momin Masood, family members, senior journalists and friends who all paid glowing tributes to the later senior journalists. At the end, a prayer was held for the salvation of the deceased.