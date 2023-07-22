Speakers stresses need for unity among all Muslim sects

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Speakers at a gathering stressed the need for unity among all Muslim sects for sake of peace and foil conspiracy being hatched against Pakistan by external forces to destabilize the country.

An event was organized by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) on Muhrram-ul-Harram here on Saturday.

They said that islam is a religion of peace and preaches for tranquility," said the speakers and urged the Muslim Ummah to forget all their internal differences and unite against the international imperialist.

On the occasion, Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal, Arif Nawaz, Molana Abdullah Hakro, Maqsood Imam and other religious and social leaders addressed the event.

To ensure sustainable peace during Muharramul Haram, Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal said that actual development of the country without sustainable peace was impossible, and it is the responsibility of all of us to unite and foil the conspiracies of the perpetrators.

Prominent social development activist, Arif Nawaz Soomro said that the month of Muharram is being commemorated the numerous sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain in golden words, which embraced the entire Muslims Ummah.