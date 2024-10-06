Speeding Car-rickshaw Collision Kills 4 In Kot Addu
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) A devastating collision between a speeding car and an auto-rickshaw near Tonsa Mor in Punjab claimed at least the lives of four individuals, including two women and a child on early Sunday morning.
According to police officials, the high-speed car crashed into the rickshaw, resulting in the instantaneous death of the rickshaw driver and two female passengers, a private news channel reported.
The child succumbed to injuries shortly thereafter, 1122 officials added.
Eyewitnesses reported that the occupants of the car fled the scene immediately after the accident, abandoning their
vehicle.
The deceased woman and child were identified as residents of Vehari. Their bodies were transported to the District Headquarters Hospital in Kot Addu for post-mortem examination.
Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. However, no arrests have been made so far.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI's hidden agenda threatening national security: PML-N leader40 seconds ago
-
Mirwaiz urges India, Pakistan to engage in constructive dialogue at SCO meet41 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige11 hours ago
-
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty11 hours ago
-
79 professional beggars arrested in two days11 hours ago
-
Japanese Theater Group "GOMBO" Enthralls Audience with the comedy "Are You Lovin’ It?"13 hours ago
-
Art Exhibition: Legacy, Vision of Old Masters & Contemporary Painters of Pakistan Inaugurated by UAE ..13 hours ago
-
PPC, PIC arranges free cardiology medical camp for journalist fraternity13 hours ago
-
Three notorious dacoits arrested, looted valuables recovered13 hours ago
-
NCHD arranges event to mark Teachers Day13 hours ago
-
Industrial growth can lift country from economic woes, SM Tanveer13 hours ago
-
Alumni grand gala to take place in LUMHS in January 202513 hours ago