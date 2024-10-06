Open Menu

Speeding Car-rickshaw Collision Kills 4 In Kot Addu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Speeding car-rickshaw collision kills 4 in Kot Addu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) A devastating collision between a speeding car and an auto-rickshaw near Tonsa Mor in Punjab claimed at least the lives of four individuals, including two women and a child on early Sunday morning.

According to police officials, the high-speed car crashed into the rickshaw, resulting in the instantaneous death of the rickshaw driver and two female passengers, a private news channel reported.

The child succumbed to injuries shortly thereafter, 1122 officials added.

Eyewitnesses reported that the occupants of the car fled the scene immediately after the accident, abandoning their

vehicle.

The deceased woman and child were identified as residents of Vehari. Their bodies were transported to the District Headquarters Hospital in Kot Addu for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Related Topics

Accident Police Punjab Driver Car Vehari Kot Addu Rescue 1122 Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

11 hours ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

11 hours ago
 Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

11 hours ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

11 hours ago
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

11 hours ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

11 hours ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

11 hours ago
 Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floo ..

Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods

11 hours ago
 Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to a ..

Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack

11 hours ago
 LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan