Spring Plantation Campaign Starts In Radio Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2022 | 04:40 PM

The spring plantation campaign was formally started in Radio Pakistan Peshawar where its station director, Tufail Ahmed planted a sapling in its lawn on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The spring plantation campaign was formally started in Radio Pakistan Peshawar where its station director, Tufail Ahmed planted a sapling in its lawn on Wednesday.

The campaign was launched at premises of Radio Pakistan under the aegis of Human Care Foundation, an organization of students of Agriculture University, Peshawar, says a press release.

Radio Pakistan's Program Managers, Abdul Majeed Balcoh, Habibul Nabi, Farhad Anwar Yousafzai, Deputy Controller Engineering, Aftab Ahmed, Deputy Controller news Matiullah, administrative officer Naseerul Hamdard and Deputy Director of the organization Fawad Ahmed also planted saplings.

In his statement to Radio Pakistan, Fawad Ahmed said his organization in line with the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan vision was untiringly working to increase plantation imperative to counter challenges of global warming, environmental and climate change.

He said trees plantation makes positive effects on the environment and protects people from negative effects of environmental and climate changes.

Later, the students visited Radio Pakistan's studio where they were briefed about various programmes.

Thanking the Radio Pakistan's administration and station director, they highly praised the services of the national broadcaster for effectively creating awareness among masses about importance of plantation and role of forests in combating climate change challenges.

