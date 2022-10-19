UrduPoint.com

Sr. Minister Reviews Progress On Drinking Water Schemes

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Sr. minister reviews progress on drinking water schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting here at 90-Shara-e-Quad-e-Azam on Wednesday to review progress on clean drinking water supply schemes in the province through Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority.

He ordered for speeding up work on water supply schemes, and asked for a plan to use canals and rainwater for drinking purposes.

He stressed that water supply schemes of Faisalabad, Kasur, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rawalpindi districts should be completed on priority and a comprehensive action plan should also be presented to him.

He ordered for conversion of water supply schemes to solar and appreciated efforts of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority.

Chief Executive Officer of the Authority Zahid Aziz said that work on Renala Khurd project was under way to make canal water potable and a survey had also been completed regarding supply of clean water in five cities.

Secretary Housing Mujtaba Karamat and board members attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Multan Faisalabad Punjab Water Kasur Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Progress Renala Khurd Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate ..

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate polio

4 hours ago
 China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehb ..

China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbab ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afgh ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afghanistan match

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2022

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th October 2022

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.