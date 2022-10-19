Sr. minister reviews progress on drinking water schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting here at 90-Shara-e-Quad-e-Azam on Wednesday to review progress on clean drinking water supply schemes in the province through Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority.

He ordered for speeding up work on water supply schemes, and asked for a plan to use canals and rainwater for drinking purposes.

He stressed that water supply schemes of Faisalabad, Kasur, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rawalpindi districts should be completed on priority and a comprehensive action plan should also be presented to him.

He ordered for conversion of water supply schemes to solar and appreciated efforts of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority.

Chief Executive Officer of the Authority Zahid Aziz said that work on Renala Khurd project was under way to make canal water potable and a survey had also been completed regarding supply of clean water in five cities.

Secretary Housing Mujtaba Karamat and board members attended the meeting.