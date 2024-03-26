SSP Sukkur Appeals Citizens To Cooperate With Security Personnel
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 08:19 PM
The Sukkur police had been working day and night to ensure foolproof security in the city during the holy month of Ramazan and create a sense of security among the citizens
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Sukkur police had been working day and night to ensure foolproof security in the city during the holy month of Ramazan and create a sense of security among the citizens.
SSP Sukkur, Abid Baloch said this while visiting the Ramazan Bazaar to review security arrangements.
He directed the policemen to perform their duties with great efficiency and full commitment. He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with security officials during the checking and inform police in case they found any suspected thing or person.
Administration of Ramzan Bachat Bazaar appreciated Sukkur police for making foolproof arrangements at Ramzan Bazaars.
Recent Stories
Schools tasked to plant 3.8 mln saplings
Health minister for introducing advance facilities, market-based subjects in med ..
Chinese embassy strongly condemns terrorist attack on Chinese personnel
IHC seeks interior reply pertaining ban on "X"
CM chairs meeting of IDAP, reviews ongoing projects
Body found from canal
CM commends security forces for foiling terrorist attack on Naval base in Turbat
Administration imposes fines of Rs24.588 million on overpricing
Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC
Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms
Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for identification parade
Man killed in road mishap
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Schools tasked to plant 3.8 mln saplings3 minutes ago
-
Health minister for introducing advance facilities, market-based subjects in medical institutions3 minutes ago
-
Chinese embassy strongly condemns terrorist attack on Chinese personnel3 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks interior reply pertaining ban on "X"4 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting of IDAP, reviews ongoing projects9 minutes ago
-
Body found from canal9 minutes ago
-
CM commends security forces for foiling terrorist attack on Naval base in Turbat9 minutes ago
-
Administration imposes fines of Rs24.588 million on overpricing9 minutes ago
-
Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC9 minutes ago
-
Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms21 minutes ago
-
Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for identification parade21 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap21 minutes ago