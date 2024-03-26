Open Menu

SSP Sukkur Appeals Citizens To Cooperate With Security Personnel

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 08:19 PM

SSP Sukkur appeals citizens to cooperate with security personnel

The Sukkur police had been working day and night to ensure foolproof security in the city during the holy month of Ramazan and create a sense of security among the citizens

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Sukkur police had been working day and night to ensure foolproof security in the city during the holy month of Ramazan and create a sense of security among the citizens.

SSP Sukkur, Abid Baloch said this while visiting the Ramazan Bazaar to review security arrangements.

He directed the policemen to perform their duties with great efficiency and full commitment. He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with security officials during the checking and inform police in case they found any suspected thing or person.

Administration of Ramzan Bachat Bazaar appreciated Sukkur police for making foolproof arrangements at Ramzan Bazaars.

Related Topics

Police Sukkur

Recent Stories

Schools tasked to plant 3.8 mln saplings

Schools tasked to plant 3.8 mln saplings

3 minutes ago
 Health minister for introducing advance facilities ..

Health minister for introducing advance facilities, market-based subjects in med ..

3 minutes ago
 Chinese embassy strongly condemns terrorist attack ..

Chinese embassy strongly condemns terrorist attack on Chinese personnel

3 minutes ago
 IHC seeks interior reply pertaining ban on "X"

IHC seeks interior reply pertaining ban on "X"

4 minutes ago
 CM chairs meeting of IDAP, reviews ongoing project ..

CM chairs meeting of IDAP, reviews ongoing projects

9 minutes ago
 Body found from canal

Body found from canal

9 minutes ago
CM commends security forces for foiling terrorist ..

CM commends security forces for foiling terrorist attack on Naval base in Turbat

9 minutes ago
 Administration imposes fines of Rs24.588 million o ..

Administration imposes fines of Rs24.588 million on overpricing

9 minutes ago
 Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC

Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC

9 minutes ago
 Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms

Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms

21 minutes ago
 Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for ..

Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for identification parade

21 minutes ago
 Man killed in road mishap

Man killed in road mishap

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan