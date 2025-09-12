NPC holds Fateha Khawani to commemorate Quaid-e-Azam death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) held a Fateha Khawani to commemorate the 77th death anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Fateha Khawani and Dua ceremony took place after Friday prayers at Faisal Mosque.

Chairman of the NPC, Mian Muhammad Javed, diplomats, dignitaries, and a large number of faithful were present.

Executive Secretary of the NPC, Gauhar Zahid Malik, family members of the founder Chairman of the NPC and former Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer Zahid Malik SI-HI (late), including MD Observer tv (OTV) Omer Malik, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon, officials from ICT, police, CDA, and a large number of civil society members also attended.

They offered prayers for the blessings of Quaid-e-Azam’s soul and paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation, calling him a great leader of the subcontinent under whose leadership the Muslims achieved a separate country of their own.

The Khateeb of Faisal Masjid led the prayers and highlighted the achievements of the great leader of the Pakistan Movement.

He said that we should remember Quaid-e-Azam’s services for Pakistan in general and for the Ummah in particular.

The learned Khateeb added that freedom is a great gift from Allah, and only those nations who have struggled for independence truly value this gift.

He expressed concern for the Muslims in Gaza, Palestine, and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), who are facing oppression, persecution, and threats to their lives and properties. He prayed that one day they too would gain freedom and be liberated from their oppressors.

Chairman NPC Mian Muhammad Javed said on the occasion that Quaid-e-Azam gave us independence and a separate homeland, and now it was our duty to protect it and pass it on to future generations as a golden legacy left by the honorable Quaid and his companions of the Pakistan Movement.