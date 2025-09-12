Cop Fatally Injured In Road Accident With Speeding Car Dies
Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2025 | 11:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Police constable Murtaza Ali Khehro, who was injured in an accident between his motorbike and a car in the limits of GOR police station on September 10, succumbed to his injuries at Liaquat University Hospital on Friday.
The police spokesman informed that Khehro, a resident of Prince Town locality in Qasimabad, was laid to rest after his Namaz-e-Janaza.
SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio and other police officers besides notable citizens attended Namaz-e-Janaza and the burial.Khehro was heading to the police station on his motorbike when a car, struck him near the office of SDO Qasimabad Subdivision of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).
The police arrested the injured car driver Ali Jan Shaikh, son of Khuda Bux Shaikh, from the spot.He was later booked in an FIR at GOR police station on the complaint of Zulfiqar Ali Khehro, brother of deseased.
