Strict Measures Ensure Transparent Exams At Gandakha High School: No Room For Cheating: Superintendent

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2025 | 10:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Superintendent of ongoing FA and FSc examinations at Gandakha High school, Ataullah Jamali, has reaffirmed the administration's zero-tolerance policy towards cheating and impersonation. He emphasized that no compromise would be made in ensuring the integrity of the exams.

The Balochistan board Inspection Officer and Principal of Degree College Usta Muhammad, Ubaidullah Zehri on Saturday inspected the examination center. The visit was aimed at reviewing the examination arrangements and enforcing discipline in the exam center, said a news release received here on Saturday.

During the visit, Inspection Officer Zehri praised the students’ commitment and perseverance, especially for appearing in the exams despite the intense heat. “No incidents of cheating or impersonation have been reported so far, which reflects the transparency and efficiency of the examination system,” he noted.

Superintendent Jamali highlighted that the provincial government has launched emergency measures to combat cheating. He explained that students’ roll number slips are personally verified each morning before they are allowed entry into the examination hall, an effort aimed at preventing any unauthorized participation.

“These steps are part of a broader initiative to improve transparency and uphold standards in Balochistan’s educational institutions,” Jamali said.

The measures have been widely appreciated by students and parents alike, marking a positive shift toward restoring credibility in the examination process across the province.

