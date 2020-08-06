SU Syndicate accords approval of recommendations of Academic Council

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The special meeting of the Syndicate of University of Sindh, Jamshoro was held to consider the recommendations of the Academic Council regarding Covid-19-period- specific online teaching-learning and First Semester 2020 modes.

The meeting was presided over by SU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat and SU Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro was also present.

The august house, through amicable dialogue and discussion, executed in pleasant and cordial spirit; unanimously approved the recommendations of the Academic Council of the Varsity.

The given recommendations were made by the Academic Council in its special meeting held on May 14, 2020 and in its 41st meeting on July 24, 2020 respectively. Those recommendations included launch of online teaching-learning process, conducting online oral viva voce/presentation examinations for the first Semester 2020 and the decision not to conduct pre-entrance test for admissions to the academic year 2021.

The house expressed special appreciation for Sindh University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, all PVCs/ Focal Persons, Deans, Academic Heads, Academic Council Members, Representatives of Sindh University Teachers Associations, SU Administration, SU IT team led jointly by Prof. Dr. Yasir Arfat Malkani, Prof. Dr. Altaf Hussain Nizamani, Dr. Zeeshan Bhatti and others towards continuation of academic process in the face of all odds.

Dr. Burfat said he was overjoyed to see all Varsity stakeholders on one page in their clear resolve to save one precious academic year of SU students; adding that unprecedented understanding of the sensitivity of the situation by honorable SU Syndicate Members and their subsequent approval reflected as to how much empathetic they all were to society and youth of Sindh and Pakistan.

Dr. Burfat thanked all for their what he called" mammoth support" to the cause of education, their appreciation of SU administration under his captaincy, and their trust and confidence in Sindh University, terming virtual Syndicate interface " a sizzling success".

The house offered fateha for the departed souls of spouse of SU Syndicate Member Prof. Dr. Abdul Ahad Abro, late Dr. Aftab Ahmed Charan, Assistant Professor, SU-SMBB Campus Dadu and others.

The nominated and elected honorable members participated in the meeting. Those who were in attendance included Secretary to Chief Minister Sindh for Boards and Universities, Muhammad Riazuddin Qureshi, CM nominee former Chairperson Shah Latif Chair and former Chairperson Sindhi Language Authority Prof. Dr. Fahmida Hussain, Nominee of Chairman Higher Education Commission Islamabad former Federal Secretary Mr. Fazalullah Qureshi, Nominee of Chairperson Sindh Higher Education Commission former Federal Secretary Mr. Imtiaz Kazi, MPA Kulsoom Akhtar Chandio, Vice Chancellor GCU Hyderabad Prof. Dr. Nasiruddin Shaikh, Dean SU Faculty of Law Advocate Mr. Jhamat Jethanand, Principal Sindh Law College Hyderabad Advocate Nisar Ahmed Durrani and SU elected members Prof. Dr. Arfana Begum Mallah, Dr. Rafique Ahmed Lashari, Prof. Jamshed Baloch and Dr. Asadullah Buledi.