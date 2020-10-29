UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sub-national Polio Eradication Drive Continues In 128 Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:18 PM

Sub-national polio eradication drive continues in 128 districts

The Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme on Thursday continued its sub-national polio eradication campaign to vaccinate more than 30 million children under the age of five in 128 districts across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme on Thursday continued its sub-national polio eradication campaign to vaccinate more than 30 million children under the age of five in 128 districts across Pakistan.

According to an official of Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme, the campaign which will continue till November 1 to cover areas including 33 districts of Punjab, 33 districts of Balochistan, 41 districts of Sindh, eight districts of Gilgit Baltistan, 10 districts of AJK and one district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that during this campaign more than 210,000 frontline workers are going door to door to protect children from this crippling disease.

The vaccinators continued to adhere to stringent COVID-19 preventative operating procedures as they did in the campaigns conducted in July, August and September, he added.

Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) of the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme, Dr Rana Safdar said "While we may have not achieved zero cases, the programme has been able to secure the future of millions of children by continued vaccination." He said "Despite multiple challenges, our frontline workers remain committed and are the real heroes. World's eyes are focused on Pakistan and the government is committed to eradicate polio virus from the country." He said now it's up to the parents and society as a whole to vaccinate their children and open doors to frontline workers to get rid of not only the polio but all other vaccine preventable diseases.

\395

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir May July August September November All From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in first s ..

21 minutes ago

Prime Minister to announce a mega development pack ..

3 minutes ago

CDA to launch mobile app to address complaints in ..

3 minutes ago

Esper, Bahraini King Discuss Security Partnership, ..

3 minutes ago

Karabakh Conflict: Iran Could Mediate If Baku, Yer ..

6 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Thursday 29 Oct 2020

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.