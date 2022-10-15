Suddle urges Christian youth to give top priority to education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman One-Man Commission on Minority Rights at Supreme Court of Pakistan Dr Shoaib Suddle has urged the Christian youth to give top priority to education, so that they can render their services for the betterment of the country.

"I hope and wish that Christian youth will get higher education and be appointed on good positions and render their services for betterment of the country. In this regard, quota has also been allocated for Christian students in colleges and universities," he said while addressing a ceremony held in honor of former Federal minister and Christian leader Julius Salik at St. John's Paul Church, H-9/2.

He said the Commission was always there for the protection of the rights of the minorities. "After the unfortunate attack on Peshawar Church, all-out efforts were made to ensure no such incident should occur at any worship place in the future, he added.

Salik's services for the Christian community and democracy were known to all. Being nominated for the United Nations World Peace Award in 1999 for his efforts for the Christian community "is a clear proof of his services", Suddle highlighted.

He also urged the Christian youth to apply for vacancies in Islamabad Police and avail their quota. "In this regard, coaching centres will also be opened for them (Christian youth) to prepare for the exam," he said and added that vital steps were being taken for the admission of Christian children in Higher Educational Institutions.

Praising Suddle, the former federal minister said, "Shoaib Suddle is a diamond and I am proud that he has come here for the event," he said.

At the end, host Pastor Imran Masih of St. John Paul Church and organizer Arif Gulzar thanked the participants of the event.