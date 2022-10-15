UrduPoint.com

Suddle Urges Christian Youth To Give Top Priority To Education

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Suddle urges Christian youth to give top priority to education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman One-Man Commission on Minority Rights at Supreme Court of Pakistan Dr Shoaib Suddle has urged the Christian youth to give top priority to education, so that they can render their services for the betterment of the country.

"I hope and wish that Christian youth will get higher education and be appointed on good positions and render their services for betterment of the country. In this regard, quota has also been allocated for Christian students in colleges and universities," he said while addressing a ceremony held in honor of former Federal minister and Christian leader Julius Salik at St. John's Paul Church, H-9/2.

He said the Commission was always there for the protection of the rights of the minorities. "After the unfortunate attack on Peshawar Church, all-out efforts were made to ensure no such incident should occur at any worship place in the future, he added.

Salik's services for the Christian community and democracy were known to all. Being nominated for the United Nations World Peace Award in 1999 for his efforts for the Christian community "is a clear proof of his services", Suddle highlighted.

He also urged the Christian youth to apply for vacancies in Islamabad Police and avail their quota. "In this regard, coaching centres will also be opened for them (Christian youth) to prepare for the exam," he said and added that vital steps were being taken for the admission of Christian children in Higher Educational Institutions.

Praising Suddle, the former federal minister said, "Shoaib Suddle is a diamond and I am proud that he has come here for the event," he said.

At the end, host Pastor Imran Masih of St. John Paul Church and organizer Arif Gulzar thanked the participants of the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Islamabad Peshawar Supreme Court World Police United Nations Education Minority Democracy Church Christian Event All Top

Recent Stories

NSC decides to revitalize anti-terrorism system

NSC decides to revitalize anti-terrorism system

34 minutes ago
 Talks with outlawed TTP have borne no concrete out ..

Talks with outlawed TTP have borne no concrete outcomes: Asif

3 hours ago
 "One of the most dangerous nations," Biden alleges ..

"One of the most dangerous nations," Biden alleges Pakistan's nukes lack cohesio ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan' s major bilateral, multilateral developm ..

Pakistan' s major bilateral, multilateral development partners discuss floods is ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.