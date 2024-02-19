MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Multan Sultans maintained dominance at home ground with the sixth consecutive win in its first match of Pakistan Super League's ninth season against Karachi Kings on Sunday.

Karachi Kings Captain Shan Masood won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Sultans started the batting with the Skipper Muhammad Rizwan and Dawid Malan when Rizwan was given LBW on Mir Hamza's inswing delivery at total of 17 runs in 2.1 overs.

Reeza Hendricks and Malan brought the team out of pressure with a dominating partnership of 121 runs before losing the second wicket of Malan at 148 runs after contributing 53 runs.

Reeza Hendricks and Khushdil Shah remained not out with 79 runs and 26 respectively giving the target of 186 runs to win.

Sultans were committed to maintain the winning streak at home ground as they remained unbeaten in last five matches played at Multan cricket Stadium. For this cause, the bowlers put the pressure on Karachi King's batters getting the first wicket of James Vince at a total of 10 runs in the third over when he was caught on David Willey's delivery after scoring five runs.

Willey also hunted Saad Baig on a duck with the very next delivery and kept Karachi Kings under pressure.

Skipper of KK Shan Masood with the veteran batsman Shoaib Malik started efforts to grip the match when Shan Masood caught on Usama Mir's delivery at 63 runs after scoring 30 runs.

An aggressive 53 runs by Shoaib Malik brought the team into the battle and returned to the pavilion with a catch on a magical delivery of Abbas Afridi leaving the team at 99/4 in 13.2 overs. Abbas clinched Muhammad Nawaz's wicket on the second delivery registering two consecutive wickets on two bowls.

Daniel Sams on duck by Muhammad Ali, Hassan Ali LBW on duck by Abbas Afridi and Mir Hamza also restricted to score a single run by Muhammad Ali.

The Multan Sultan beat Karachi Kings by 55 runs and entered the competition with the first win.

Reeza Hendricks was declared man of the match.