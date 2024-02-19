Open Menu

Sultan's Winning Streak At Home Ground Continued, Beat Kings

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Sultan's winning streak at home ground continued, beat Kings

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Multan Sultans maintained dominance at home ground with the sixth consecutive win in its first match of Pakistan Super League's ninth season against Karachi Kings on Sunday.

Karachi Kings Captain Shan Masood won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Sultans started the batting with the Skipper Muhammad Rizwan and Dawid Malan when Rizwan was given LBW on Mir Hamza's inswing delivery at total of 17 runs in 2.1 overs.

Reeza Hendricks and Malan brought the team out of pressure with a dominating partnership of 121 runs before losing the second wicket of Malan at 148 runs after contributing 53 runs.

Reeza Hendricks and Khushdil Shah remained not out with 79 runs and 26 respectively giving the target of 186 runs to win.

Sultans were committed to maintain the winning streak at home ground as they remained unbeaten in last five matches played at Multan cricket Stadium. For this cause, the bowlers put the pressure on Karachi King's batters getting the first wicket of James Vince at a total of 10 runs in the third over when he was caught on David Willey's delivery after scoring five runs.

Willey also hunted Saad Baig on a duck with the very next delivery and kept Karachi Kings under pressure.

Skipper of KK Shan Masood with the veteran batsman Shoaib Malik started efforts to grip the match when Shan Masood caught on Usama Mir's delivery at 63 runs after scoring 30 runs.

An aggressive 53 runs by Shoaib Malik brought the team into the battle and returned to the pavilion with a catch on a magical delivery of Abbas Afridi leaving the team at 99/4 in 13.2 overs. Abbas clinched Muhammad Nawaz's wicket on the second delivery registering two consecutive wickets on two bowls.

Daniel Sams on duck by Muhammad Ali, Hassan Ali LBW on duck by Abbas Afridi and Mir Hamza also restricted to score a single run by Muhammad Ali.

The Multan Sultan beat Karachi Kings by 55 runs and entered the competition with the first win.

Reeza Hendricks was declared man of the match.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Multan Pakistan Super League Man David Shan Masood James Vince Usama Mir Mir Hamza Dawid Malan Muhammad Ali Sunday Karachi Kings Afridi Multan Sultans Shoaib Malik

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karach ..

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings

5 hours ago
 PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

10 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

16 hours ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

1 day ago
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

1 day ago
 Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

1 day ago
 Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

1 day ago
 Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

1 day ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

1 day ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan