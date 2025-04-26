Open Menu

Summer Vacations Announced For Schools In Punjab From June 1

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Summer vacations announced for schools in Punjab from June 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The Punjab education Department has announced summer vacations in

schools due to extreme heat in the province.

According to the announcement, all educational institutions will go on vacations

from June 1.

Secretary school Education Department Punjab Khalid Nazir Wattoo told APP that if the

weather worsens further, the current vacation schedule can be revised and the vacations

will probably be given a week earlier i.e in the last week of May. This decision has been taken

keeping in mind health of students and teachers.

Parents and students had welcomed the decision of summer vacations and thanked the government

for giving top priority to safety of children during severe weather.

