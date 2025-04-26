Summer Vacations Announced For Schools In Punjab From June 1
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2025 | 11:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The Punjab education Department has announced summer vacations in
schools due to extreme heat in the province.
According to the announcement, all educational institutions will go on vacations
from June 1.
Secretary school Education Department Punjab Khalid Nazir Wattoo told APP that if the
weather worsens further, the current vacation schedule can be revised and the vacations
will probably be given a week earlier i.e in the last week of May. This decision has been taken
keeping in mind health of students and teachers.
Parents and students had welcomed the decision of summer vacations and thanked the government
for giving top priority to safety of children during severe weather.
