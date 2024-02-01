Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The leader of MQM-Pakistan and candidate for NA-220 Syed Waseem Hussain has said that today is an important day as MQM and Sunni Tehreek were moving forward by forgetting the bitterness of the past.

He expressed these views while addressing a joint press conference along with Pakistan Sunni Tehreek Sindh President Imran Seharwardi. He thanked the leadership of the Sunni Tehreek for supporting MQM-P candidates and expressed hope that this support will continue for the development and prosperity of the city.

Addressing the press conference, the provincial president of Sunni Tehreek Imran Seharwardi said that seat-to-seat adjustment is being made with like-minded parties across Sindh and Sunni Tehreek has also announced its support for MQM Pakistan in Hyderabad.

He said that the Sunni Tehreek declares support for the nominated candidates of National and Provincial Assembly of MQM-P in Hyderabad and we have declared support for MQM-P in the interest of the people of Hyderabad.

On this occasion, the nominated candidates of MQM-P for National and Provincial Assembly Professor Abdul Aleem Khanzada, Naseem Akhtar Sahar, Rashid Khan Advocate, Engineer Sabir Hussain Qaim Khani, Kamran Shafiq Qureshi, Nasir Hussain Qureshi and Sajid Mari while the Provincial President of Sunni Tehreek Pakistan, Imran Seharwardi, Divisional President Hyderabad Allama Talat Awan and District President Bachal Baloch and other officials were also present.