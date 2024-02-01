Open Menu

Sunni Tehreek Announces To Support MQM-P In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 11:46 PM

Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad

The leader of MQM-Pakistan and candidate for NA-220 Syed Waseem Hussain has said that today is an important day as MQM and Sunni Tehreek were moving forward by forgetting the bitterness of the past

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The leader of MQM-Pakistan and candidate for NA-220 Syed Waseem Hussain has said that today is an important day as MQM and Sunni Tehreek were moving forward by forgetting the bitterness of the past.

He expressed these views while addressing a joint press conference along with Pakistan Sunni Tehreek Sindh President Imran Seharwardi. He thanked the leadership of the Sunni Tehreek for supporting MQM-P candidates and expressed hope that this support will continue for the development and prosperity of the city.

Addressing the press conference, the provincial president of Sunni Tehreek Imran Seharwardi said that seat-to-seat adjustment is being made with like-minded parties across Sindh and Sunni Tehreek has also announced its support for MQM Pakistan in Hyderabad.

He said that the Sunni Tehreek declares support for the nominated candidates of National and Provincial Assembly of MQM-P in Hyderabad and we have declared support for MQM-P in the interest of the people of Hyderabad.

On this occasion, the nominated candidates of MQM-P for National and Provincial Assembly Professor Abdul Aleem Khanzada, Naseem Akhtar Sahar, Rashid Khan Advocate, Engineer Sabir Hussain Qaim Khani, Kamran Shafiq Qureshi, Nasir Hussain Qureshi and Sajid Mari while the Provincial President of Sunni Tehreek Pakistan, Imran Seharwardi, Divisional President Hyderabad Allama Talat Awan and District President Bachal Baloch and other officials were also present.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan MQM Provincial Assembly Hyderabad Nasir Rashid Khan NA-220

Recent Stories

JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in f ..

JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judg ..

Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..

19 minutes ago
 MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election

MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election

19 minutes ago
 Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA fundi ..

Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA funding cuts: Top UN officials

19 minutes ago
 Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance t ..

Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance ties

44 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ..

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq urges US to play role ..

51 minutes ago
KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills o ..

KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills of youth

54 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi open ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi opens 500 bedded Nishtar-II hospit ..

51 minutes ago
 EUM unveils Innovation Centre

EUM unveils Innovation Centre

53 minutes ago
 Street dogs cause injuries to multiple people in L ..

Street dogs cause injuries to multiple people in Larkana, prompting safety conce ..

53 minutes ago
 Four held, over 300 kites confiscated

Four held, over 300 kites confiscated

50 minutes ago
 President asks chambers to support women entrepren ..

President asks chambers to support women entrepreneurs in availing low interest ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan