UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Adjourns Review Petitions In Justice Qazi Feaz Isa Case Till Monday

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 09:35 PM

Supreme Court adjourns review petitions in Justice Qazi Feaz Isa case till Monday

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of review petitions in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case till Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of review petitions in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case till Monday.

A 10-member SC larger bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Aminuddin Khan heard the review petition seeking removal of paragraphs 2 to 11 of the June 19, 2020 verdict. Seven judges of a 10-judge bench had quashed a presidential reference against Justice Isa but also ordered the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to conduct an inquiry into the judge's family members' foreign assets and submit a report to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

During the course of proceedings, Justice Qazi Faez Isa said the FBR had not sent him a notice to date.

He said his children and wife were not under his care, and they had also not been under his sponsorship when they bought the properties in London. The total value of his London properties was not equivalent to even one plot of Islamabad's Sector F-6.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Supreme Court Wife London Sajjad Ali June FBR 2020 Afridi Family

Recent Stories

DEWA adds creative hearing loop to enhance communi ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues its first di ..

11 minutes ago

DC visits Ramazan Bazaar, checks quality of edible ..

2 minutes ago

Security arrangements reviewed for Islamabad

2 minutes ago

Wildfire smoke more harmful than other pollution s ..

2 minutes ago

Meeting Between Modi, Putin May Be Held in Second ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.