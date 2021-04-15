Supreme Court adjourns review petitions in Justice Qazi Feaz Isa case till Monday

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of review petitions in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case till Monday

A 10-member SC larger bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Aminuddin Khan heard the review petition seeking removal of paragraphs 2 to 11 of the June 19, 2020 verdict. Seven judges of a 10-judge bench had quashed a presidential reference against Justice Isa but also ordered the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to conduct an inquiry into the judge's family members' foreign assets and submit a report to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

During the course of proceedings, Justice Qazi Faez Isa said the FBR had not sent him a notice to date.

He said his children and wife were not under his care, and they had also not been under his sponsorship when they bought the properties in London. The total value of his London properties was not equivalent to even one plot of Islamabad's Sector F-6.