(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed Lahore High Court's (LHC) verdict to remove model Sofia Mirza's ex-husband Umar Farooq's name from Exit Control List (ECL)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed Lahore High Court's (LHC) verdict to remove model Sofia Mirza's ex-husband Umar Farooq's name from Exit Control List (ECL).

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case filed by the Federal government against the LHC order and remarked that the high court could not order the removal of the name from the ECL as an interim relief.

The court directed the the LHC to complete hearing of the case soon.

The bench also ordered the LHC to decide the case about child custody soon.

During the course of proceedings, Actress Sophia Mirza said that her daughters were smuggled abroad via human trafficking in 2009.

She also alleged that her former husband was also involved in the kidnapping of her kids.

She said that her ex-husband kidnapped her two daughters and took them to Dubai under the pretext of meeting.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.