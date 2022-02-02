UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Dismisses Rao Anwar's Review Petition Seeking Removal Of Name From ECL

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2022 | 09:48 PM

Supreme Court dismisses Rao Anwar's review petition seeking removal of name from ECL

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rao Anwar's review petition seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rao Anwar's review petition seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the case filed by Rao Anwar Khan, who has been facing judicial proceedings for alleged involvement in at least 444 extra-judicial murders.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed Rao Anwar to approach the relevant forum for removal of his name from the ECL. It also him to file a new application if he wanted relief from the courts.

The counsel for Rao Anwar said the trial against his client was pending before a trial court in Karachi.

Justice Ijaz said Rao Anwar's name was placed on the ECL on the court's order, and the SC could not accept his plea as it was not a bail application.

Related Topics

Karachi Supreme Court Police Exit Control List Rao Anwar From Court

Recent Stories

Admin conducts 1988 raids to check prices of daily ..

Admin conducts 1988 raids to check prices of daily use items: ADC

4 minutes ago
 Admin directed to utilize all resources to make 'M ..

Admin directed to utilize all resources to make 'Maah e Safai' campaign a succes ..

4 minutes ago
 Fifty-One Percent of US Voters Favor Biden Nominat ..

Fifty-One Percent of US Voters Favor Biden Nominating Black Woman to Supreme Cou ..

4 minutes ago
 US Cyber Chief Says Helping Ukraine Defend Souther ..

US Cyber Chief Says Helping Ukraine Defend Southern, Digital Borders on Table in ..

4 minutes ago
 SHO suspended over power abuse

SHO suspended over power abuse

4 minutes ago
 Kremlin Aide Says Not Up to US to Decide on Brazil ..

Kremlin Aide Says Not Up to US to Decide on Brazilian, Argentinian Leaders' Fore ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>