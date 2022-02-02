The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rao Anwar's review petition seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rao Anwar's review petition seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the case filed by Rao Anwar Khan, who has been facing judicial proceedings for alleged involvement in at least 444 extra-judicial murders.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed Rao Anwar to approach the relevant forum for removal of his name from the ECL. It also him to file a new application if he wanted relief from the courts.

The counsel for Rao Anwar said the trial against his client was pending before a trial court in Karachi.

Justice Ijaz said Rao Anwar's name was placed on the ECL on the court's order, and the SC could not accept his plea as it was not a bail application.