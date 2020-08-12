UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Orders NDMA To Clean City's Nullahs

Wed 12th August 2020 | 07:25 PM

The Supreme Court of Pakistan Karachi Registry on Wednesday ordered the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to clean nullahs of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court of Pakistan Karachi Registry on Wednesday ordered the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to clean nullahs of Karachi.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard a case regarding the encroachments on nullahs in the city.

Advocate General Sindh and Commissioner Karachi appeared before the court in the case.

The commissioner Karachi also presented a report on the matter in the court. The CJP made remarks on the poor performance of the Sindh government and local government on the nullahs' matter.

He also said to provide assistance to NDMA in cleaning the nullahs.

More Stories From Pakistan

