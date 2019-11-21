UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Regularise 2150 WWB Employees

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 07:42 PM

Supreme Court regularise 2150 WWB employees

The Supreme Court on Thursday maintained the Peshawar High Court verdict and regularized the services of 2150 employees of Workers Welfare Board (WWB).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday maintained the Peshawar High Court verdict and regularized the services of 2150 employees of Workers Welfare board (WWB).

Workers Welfare Board employees had been recruited on the contract in 2011.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Shoaib Shaheen, counsel for the employees, said that the three committees decided in favour of the employees.

The counsel for the Welfare Board opposed the regularization of employees and contended that it was not possible due of lack of funds.

The bench said that the unavailability of funds was not a matter of court.

The Supreme Court upheld Peshawar High Court verdict and ordered thatthe employees must be given permanent status.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Peshawar High Court Court

Recent Stories

Bayanat, Collins Aerospace partner to develop cutt ..

16 minutes ago

Sports equipment distributed among 15 UCs in Tehsi ..

4 minutes ago

Haseeb ur Rehman successfully defends P.hD thesis

4 minutes ago

Lahore World's most polluted city with increased p ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan's energy sector has $130 bln investment p ..

4 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Raza Hasan takes ei ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.