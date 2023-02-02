Supreme Court suspends VC, Registrar BZU Multan in mushroom growth of law colleges case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the Vice Chancellor and Registrar of Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan for not implementing court orders in mushroom growth of law colleges case.

Bahauddin Zakariya University officials were suspended based on the FIA report.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

During the course of the proceedings, the court ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit a detailed report of the case.

During the hearing, the affected students also appeared in court and stated that examinations were not conducted for the last badge candidates of the three-year LLB programme.

Justice Ijaz said that the case of the students would be reviewed after the final report of FIA.

The court directed a meeting with the Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court for the issue of Balochistan law graduates.

Justice Ijaz asked Chairman Executive Committee Pakistan Bar Hassan Raza Pasha to discuss all issues with the Chief Justice of Balochistan.

Vice-Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University complained about the behavior of the Senate Standing Committee and said that the Senate Committee called him daily and humiliated him. The Senate Committee was conducting its investigation even though the matter was in the Supreme Court, he added.

Upon this, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan remarked that the court would consider other matters at the next hearing and adjourned the case.