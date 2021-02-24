UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Warns Sec Environment Punjab Of Contempt Proceedings For Misstatements

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday took a serious view of the misstatement of facts by the Secretary Environment of the Punjab Government in the case relating to the compensation to be paid to landowners whose lands were acquired for afforestation.

In a previous hearing, the Court had ordered payment of compensation to the landowners and directed the Provincial Secretary Environment to submit an implementation report on the matter.

The Secretary Environment, in his implementation report, informed the Court that the landowners had been paid compensation in cash. But now the Court is being informed that alternative lands had been given to the landowners instead.

Mr. Justice Maqbool Baqar who heads the three-member bench observed that the Punjab Government in its implementation report had lied before the Supreme Court and was liable to be proceeded against for contempt of court.

He said that the Court in its verdict had ordered payment of dues. The Punjab government had informed the Court that it had paid cash to the landowners but now it says that alternative lands have been given.

Justice Qazi Amin said that the Chief Secretary, who was present in the Court, was responsible for the actions of the Punjab Government and asked how his subordinate dared to lie before the Court.

Mr. Justice Maqbool Baqar asked where was the Secretary Environment? The Chief Secretary prayed to the Court to grant time till Monday to submit a statement of facts after reviewing the record. The Court accepted the Chief Secretary's plea and adjourned the hearing of the case till Monday.

