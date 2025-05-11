Swabi, Bajaur Rallies Acknowledge Pak Army's Befitting Response To India
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2025 | 01:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) In a powerful display of patriotism and unity, massive rallies were held in Swabi and Bajaur on Sunday to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army following its firm response to recent provocations by India.
The atmosphere was charged with patriotic fervor as participants chanted slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Pak Army Zindabad.
In Swabi, the rally passed through the Topi Bazaar area, where the People’s Action Group for education distributed sweets to celebrated the army’s victories and India’s setbacks on multiple fronts. Enthusiastic crowds praised the military's swift and decisive actions, paying tribute to both the Pakistan Army and Air Force.
Meanwhile in Bajaur, residents took to the streets in large numbers, marching from various localities to Khar Chowk. Waving national flags and raising thunderous slogans, the rally participants expressed unwavering support for the armed forces and acknowledged their efforts in safeguarding the nation's sovereignty.
The events in both districts highlighted the deep connection and pride of the people for their military, especially during times of national challenge.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ex-army persons hold rally to express solidarity with Pak Army4 minutes ago
-
Swabi, Bajaur rallies acknowledge Pak Army's befitting response to India4 minutes ago
-
Thousands of laptops distributed among KP students under PM Youth Program: Babar Saleem14 minutes ago
-
Campaign launched in Swat to protect and increase birds' population14 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 122 kg of drugs worth Rs 162.4 m34 minutes ago
-
PDM Punjab warns citizens of heat-related illnesses, advises precautions44 minutes ago
-
Citizens celebrated brave military heroes' successful operation Bunyan ul Marsoos against India54 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman congratulates nation, thanks neighbors for supportive role1 hour ago
-
Dera police foil narcotics smuggling bid; seize over 12kg drugs, arrest four accused including three ..1 hour ago
-
Brick kiln worker's registration with social security begins in KP1 hour ago
-
KP CM announces water supply schemes for Tank district1 hour ago
-
Fading Shadows: Popular native trees on decline in South Punjab2 hours ago