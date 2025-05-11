Open Menu

Swabi, Bajaur Rallies Acknowledge Pak Army's Befitting Response To India

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Swabi, Bajaur rallies acknowledge Pak Army's befitting response to India

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) In a powerful display of patriotism and unity, massive rallies were held in Swabi and Bajaur on Sunday to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army following its firm response to recent provocations by India.

The atmosphere was charged with patriotic fervor as participants chanted slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Pak Army Zindabad.

In Swabi, the rally passed through the Topi Bazaar area, where the People’s Action Group for education distributed sweets to celebrated the army’s victories and India’s setbacks on multiple fronts. Enthusiastic crowds praised the military's swift and decisive actions, paying tribute to both the Pakistan Army and Air Force.

Meanwhile in Bajaur, residents took to the streets in large numbers, marching from various localities to Khar Chowk. Waving national flags and raising thunderous slogans, the rally participants expressed unwavering support for the armed forces and acknowledged their efforts in safeguarding the nation's sovereignty.

The events in both districts highlighted the deep connection and pride of the people for their military, especially during times of national challenge.

APP/vak

