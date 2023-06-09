Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) parliamentarian Tahira Aurangzeb on Friday lauded the government for giving pro-people budget without any support of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) parliamentarian Tahira Aurangzeb on Friday lauded the government for giving pro-people budget without any support of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"It is not a political budget, rather it is a people-friendly budget," she said while talking to the media outside the Parliament House.

She said the government announced many incentives for agriculture, youth, employees and other segments of the society in the budget. Loans scheme for the youth is also part of the budget to provide prompt relief to them, she said.

She said the government's incentive would have postive impact on the agriculture sector which was the backbone of the country's economy.