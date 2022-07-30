Take 2 ---- (Last) -- LAHORE

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :.; Saad Rafique said that he noticed that departments working under the Ministry of Civil Aviation had no coordination with each other. Therefore, he added, efforts were being made to develop better working environment in all the departments for uplift of the aviation industry.

He appreciated the secretary Civil Aviation and DGs for playing their role to develop harmony among different departments. He urged the employees to discharge their duties efficiently to justify their demands, adding that those showing extraordinary performance would be rewarded.

He said that if any brotherly country wanted to use the Pakistan's airspace, that country would have to make an agreement with it. In that case, the PIA would be its partner and that country would have to give due share to the Pakistan International Airline.

He said that the PIA would welcome whosoever would offer good joint ventures to it. He emphasised that the Civil Aviation Authority and the PIA should be supportive to each other.

The aviation minister said that Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore was the most earning airport in the country.

Khwaja Saad Rafique said that upgradation work of the runway of Karachi Airport would be started this year, adding that Gilgit, Chitral and Skardu airports would further be modernised. Sukkur and Dera Ismail Khan airports would be be given the status of international airports, he added. He said that he had been told that the alternative of Walton Airport, which was being constructed in Muridke, would become operational by January 2023.

He said that Gwadar's new airport would become fully operational by September 2023 and added that work on Quetta and Faisalabad airports was underway and their runways would be completed this year.

He said that the funds lying with the business district authority should be transferred to the Civil Aviation Authority. There were multiple issues related to the Civil Aviation property, located near the Islamabad Airport, and practical steps were being taken to settle these issues.

He said that with the increase in the immigration counters, more FIA and Customs staff would be required, and the relevant departments were being apprised of the situation.

Saad Rafique said that a request would be made to FIA DG to facilitate people at immigration counters at Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore airports. He said that measures were also being taken to facilitate Airport Security Force personnel as well.

Regarding the PIA, the minister said that its turnaround was possible only through hard work, dedicated efforts and with continuity of policies. Appointments made on merit would definitely yield positive results, he added.

The aviation minister hoped that the quality of PIA food would be improved and still there was a room for further improvement.

He said that funds had been arranged to change seats in five A320 air buses. He said that initially two Boeing 777 planes would be revamped. He said that four A320 airbuses would be added to the PIA fleet, and two planes had already arrived in Pakistan. The addition would improve the PIA operations, he hoped.

One 777 Boeing airplane had been made operational and its test flight would start within a day or two, besides another airbus which would be made functional soon, as funds had been arranged for it.

He said, "The PIA would try to get A320 wide-body aircraft and prefer to bring in the best aircraft." He said that efforts were being made to revive direct flights to the UK and America, and to reopen the closed routes as the step would help improve the financial condition of the PIA.

Civil Aviation Authority Director General Khaqan Murtaza gave a welcome address while NESPAK MD Tahir Masood gave presentation on expansion of the Lahore Airport.

Ministry of Aviation Secretary Shoukat Ali presented a shield to the Federal minister.