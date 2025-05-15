Talks Underway On Saudi Investment In Reko Diq Project, NA Told
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary Mian Khan Bugti informed the National Assembly on Thursday that discussions are currently ongoing regarding Saudi Arabia’s potential investment in the Reko Diq mining project. So far, two meetings have been held between the concerned parties, but no final agreement has been reached.
Responding to a question by MNA Mirza Ikhtiar Baig during the question hour session, Bugti said that negotiation teams from both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are engaged in dialogue, and the matter is progressing.
"Once the talks reach a conclusive stage, the House will be duly informed," he assured.
In response to a supplementary question by Shagufta Jumani, he clarified that no specific timeline has been set yet for the investment process. However, he informed that the project is in Pakistan's national interest and efforts are being made to expedite the completion of the investment phase.
Replying to another question from Asad Niazi, Bugti added that both Port Qasim and Gwadar routes could be utilized for the transportation needs related to the project.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Expert advises caution as intestine-related health concerns continue to grow14 minutes ago
-
Unresolved Kashmir dispute driving region to the brink of war: Mirwaiz44 minutes ago
-
Kashmir issue can't be ignored for regional peace: Engr Amir Muqam44 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara visits key administrative offices, Maulana Ishaq Khan library in Abbottabad44 minutes ago
-
Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi celebrates Youm-e-Tashakur54 minutes ago
-
PAF’s spectacular flypast marks thanksgiving ceremony in Islamabad10 hours ago
-
PM, UK Foreign Secretary discuss bilateral, regional issues11 hours ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur observed in Belgium11 hours ago
-
Türkiye- Pakistan are iron clad brothers : Cemal Sangu11 hours ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur observed in Tanzania11 hours ago
-
4 died in accidents, drowning in Hyderabad, Jamshoro11 hours ago
-
PPP decides staging strong protest against corruption, lawlessness in KP12 hours ago