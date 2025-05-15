Open Menu

Talks Underway On Saudi Investment In Reko Diq Project, NA Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary Mian Khan Bugti informed the National Assembly on Thursday that discussions are currently ongoing regarding Saudi Arabia’s potential investment in the Reko Diq mining project. So far, two meetings have been held between the concerned parties, but no final agreement has been reached.

Responding to a question by MNA Mirza Ikhtiar Baig during the question hour session, Bugti said that negotiation teams from both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are engaged in dialogue, and the matter is progressing.

"Once the talks reach a conclusive stage, the House will be duly informed," he assured.

In response to a supplementary question by Shagufta Jumani, he clarified that no specific timeline has been set yet for the investment process. However, he informed that the project is in Pakistan's national interest and efforts are being made to expedite the completion of the investment phase.

Replying to another question from Asad Niazi, Bugti added that both Port Qasim and Gwadar routes could be utilized for the transportation needs related to the project.

